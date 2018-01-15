Nailed It: The Results Of A 'Professional' Photographer's Amazing Family Portrait Photo Session

These are the photographs that mother Pam Zaring received eight months after paying 'professional' photographer Lesa Hall $250 to take some family portraits of her and her family posing in Forest Park in St. Louis, Missouri. I don't know, I'm not sure I would have watermarked those photos if I were Lisa. In Pam's own words while I email Ms. Hall to see if she offers and Glamour Shot style packages:

Ok. This is NOT a joke. We paid a photographer, who claimed to be a professional, $2-250 for a family photo shoot. Please see these FOR REAL photos she delivered to us....She said the shadows were really bad on the beautiful, clear, sunny day and that her professor never taught her to retouch photos. I literally have not laughed this hard in YEARS!!!! You can't make this stuff up.....again, this is NOT a joke - final product

I don't think Lisa even needed a professor to teach her how to retouch photos -- clearly she's a natural. Like she was born with a copy of Photoshop in one hand. If my Glamour Shots photoshoot turns out this well I'll consider it a success. "Yeah, but you're ugly." Your hurtful words aside, I can't believe Lisa was able to deliver these photos in only eight months. I wonder what was going through her mind all the time. Because my guess is 'absolute perfection', although she did forget to touchup the dogs' faces.

Keep going for several more shots as well as an unedited photo of the family for reference.

Thanks to becca b and Alexandria, who recognize museum-quality photographer when they see it.