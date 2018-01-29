Maybe The Universe Is Trying To Tell You Something: Front Porch Package Thief Receives Instant Karma

January 29, 2018

package-thief.jpg

This is a video of a worthless excuse for a human attempting to steal three UPS packages off somebody's front porch, all captured by the homeowner's Nest home security camera. Almost immediately after picking up the packages she slips and...I don't think ankles are supposed to bend that way (make sure you have the volume on to hear the agony). The getaway driver, who apparently decided to disguise himself as a very unconvincing Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, manages to carry his dearly beloathed back to the car before coming back for the packages himself. When reached for comment about the incident, the real Russell Wilson said he'd really wished they'd been Cowboys or Patriots fans instead. Also, to call around to all the local clinics to see if any of them have reported a human shaped turd admitted with a broken ankle.

Keep going for the whole video. Heist of the century (aka Ocean's Two) starts right around the minute mark.

Thanks to Dave L, who agrees there's a special place in hell for package thieves, and it's full of clamshell packaging and paper cuts.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Gross people are why we can't have nice things. :-(

  • suppaimon

    That's what you deserve you package stealing Seahawk fan! Fuck the Seahawks and their fans. Worst fans ever!!

  • TheQiwiMan

    ...I think you may be taking issue with the wrong element of their character...

  • FearlessFarris

    Package thieves are dirtbags. The only thing that could have improved this video is if the man had forgot to put his car in park, and it drove off down the street without him while he was trying to rescue his dirtbag girlfriend. Then he also broke his ankle, just before the home owner emerged with a gun to hold them both until police arrived.

  • Irina Abramovich

    It'd be funny if they held the thieves as hostages until the authorities arrived and then later the thieves sued the homeowner for wrongful imprisonment or whatever if they held them under gun point -- I haven't really studied the case in your example of your book of jealous lesbian psychology. Why not just move to a new neighborhood where there are no thieves -- it's the homeowner's fault, I believe.=)

    <3 Thomas

    Hubree: You're the L33TEST #1 Kitten EVARRRRR!!!!=)=)=)
    Irina: Let's have fun at the doctor's appointment today!!!=)=)=)

  • Glitchy bob

    Dog Sh*t bomb. Splat!

  • Meh

    This would be so much more entertaining if it blew up. And not some shitty smoke bomb, something strong enough to shred limbs.

  • Munihausen

    Release the hounds.

