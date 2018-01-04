Man, Tired Of Waiting To Get Off Plane, Opens Emergency Exit And Stands On Wing

Because people are full of good ideas, this is a short video of a passenger on a plane that just landed in Malaga, Spain from London, who, tired of waiting to get off, decides to open the emergency exit and stand on the wing with the intention of leaping to the ground. Hope you like long car trips from now on!

The incident on New Year's Day took place 30 minutes after the flight from Stansted Airport landed.

The man, who has not been named but is said to be a non-Spanish citizen, was coaxed back onto the plane while police were called.

Fellow passenger Fernando del Valle Villalobos, who videoed the incident, said he heard the man say he got fed up waiting... Later, he said the captain came out and asked the man why he had done it and del Valle heard him say clearly that he was sick of waiting inside. The passengers, except the man in question, were kept a further 15 minutes on the plane before being let off.

Awww, did you get fed up waiting to get off the plane? I bet you were the only one. I bet all those other people just loved standing on the plane instead of getting off. If I didn't assume you've already been added to the no-fly list, I'd wish you a life of getting the back of your seat kicked by some unruly child. "Jesus, GW." I'm mad about it!

