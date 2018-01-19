Man Carves Snow DeLorean In Street, Confuses Police

"Do you know how fast you were going back there?"

"Obviously not 88."

"Very funny, OUT OF THE CAR."

These are several shots of the illegally parked snow DeLorean that Canadian Simon Laprise spent four hours carving on his street in Montreal. That is time well spent. Simon originally carved the vehicle to confuse snow-plow operators, but the police eventually showed up to ticket the car before realizing it wasn't an actual vehicle. What finally tipped them off is beyond me, but hopefully it was trying to slide across the hood Dukes Of Hazzard style.

The police apparently enjoyed the prank, writing in a ticket to Laprise in French that read, 'You made our evening.'

While he managed to play a prank on the cops, Larprise said it wasn't meant for them - it was meant to confuse snow removal crews. He said the 'car' was eventually destroyed by a snow plow.

But what if there really had been something in the snow pile? Because this kinda reminds me of when I was growing up and my neighbor put cinderblocks in the leaf piles he'd just raked to teach me and my brother a lesson about jumping in them. "Why are you rubbing your leg?" Oh, you know, just a couple metal rods and nine screws.

Thanks to Hans, for reminding me of the time a snowplow took out my mailbox and pushed it four blocks, which I blamed for never getting my sister's Save The Date and missing her wedding.