Mad Skills: Kid Demonstrates His Bicycle Wheelie Stunting

Note: Language in soundtrack.

This is a video of bicyclist oneway_jeff demonstrating his wheelie stunting skills. It may not be the most efficient way to get from point A to point B on your bicycle, but it will definitely get the most bystanders pregnant. Also, I couldn't help but feel there was something strangely familiar about the video that I can't quite put my finger on. "Isn't that your bike?" THAT'S MY BIKE!

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to blue16, who wants to see how many original teeth this kid still has.