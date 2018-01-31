Mad Skills: BMX Biker Stands Up Pile Of Parking Cones With Hop Off Handrail

January 31, 2018

This is a short Instagram video of BMX biker Daniel Bungay standing up a pile of carefully arranged parking cones with a little hop off a handrail. Smooth moves. Unfortunately, when reached for comment about Daniel's stunt, six motorists were getting their right-front tires replaced after driving into an unmarked pothole.

Keep going for the video in case the gif wasn't good enough for you.

A post shared by Daniel Bungay (@bungayeahh) on

Thanks to Wimpy, who agrees you know it's a going to be a good barbecue when you get there and somebody is already drinking out of a parking cone.

