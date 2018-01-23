Live Streamer Says She'll Play A Musical Medley Of Requests For Five Minutes, Goes Hour And A Half

January 23, 2018

streaming-musical-medley.jpg

This is a video of musician and Twitch streamer lara6683 playing a "mega medley" of songs being requested by viewers at the time. She intended on going for about five minutes but winds up lasting almost an hour and a half. That kinda reminds me of myself. *wink* "You're taking about sex." I'm talking about snacking.

Keep going for the video. Also if you go to the video's Youtube page and click the first comment you can see the entire list of songs she plays, complete with timestamps.

Thanks to Stephen J, who can't believe somebody knows all those songs and can transition from one to the other so smoothly on the fly. I know like, two TV commercial jingles and that's it.

