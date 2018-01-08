Face-Morphing Of The Beatles Aging Throughout The Years

This is a video (complete with year-by-year soundtrack) created by Youtuber Angel Nene of The Beatles aging together from 1960 to 2017 using a 'live 3-D effect.' I'm not sure what that is but it looks like some sort of face-morphing technology. Sadly, John Lennon stopped aging at 40 in 1980, and George Harrison at 58 in 2001. Me? I stopped aging mentally at 12 and physically at 25 and am the pinnacle of health and fitness. "You have bedsores on your face." I sleep funny. "No, you sleep 20 hours a day." I'm a cat. "You're not a cat." Meow! "Cut it out." If I eat a mouse will you believe me?

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Dunc, who, based on commercial advertising, agrees the key to not aging is clearly expensive facial cream.