LEGO Automaton Of Two Fur Traders Paddling A Canoe

This is a LEGO automaton build by Jason of JK Brickworks (previously: a Super Mario chomping piranha plant, wing-flapping bat and holiday cookie icer). It features a pair of French-Canadian fur traders paddling their canoe towards adventure. Or getting mauled and eaten by a bear. Which I suppose is an adventure, just not one you're going to write home about afterwards because you're a pile of bear turds now.

Keep going for a video of the model in action as well as a full tour of its movement.

