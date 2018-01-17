LEGO Automaton Of Two Fur Traders Paddling A Canoe
This is a LEGO automaton build by Jason of JK Brickworks (previously: a Super Mario chomping piranha plant, wing-flapping bat and holiday cookie icer). It features a pair of French-Canadian fur traders paddling their canoe towards adventure. Or getting mauled and eaten by a bear. Which I suppose is an adventure, just not one you're going to write home about afterwards because you're a pile of bear turds now.
Keep going for a video of the model in action as well as a full tour of its movement.
Thanks to Major David, who informed me he knows all about paddling and getting nowhere. Same here, buddy.
