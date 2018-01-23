Jumpy Cat Playing With A Bunch Of Plastic Bags

This is a video of Taylor the wiry leaping cat doing what cats do best and playing with a bunch of cheap plastic bags and ignoring all the expensive toys that have been bought for him. Plastic bags are like a Chuck E. Cheese ball pit to a cat, and it looks like he's having a great time. And I can relate -- I used to love playing with plastic bags. "Didn't you wear one as a space helmet until your mom yelled at you?" FACT. It's crazy too because the longer I'd wear it the more I'd feel like I was actually in space. "Yeah, you were breathing carbon dioxide." Like a tree?! "Like an idiot." Space isn't for everyone.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to camtheman, who agrees you add some cardboard boxes and you've got yourself one premium cat amusement park.