It's Dangerous To Go Alone, Pound This: A Legend Of Zelda Inspired Beer

This is Triforce IPA, a Legend of Zelda inspired beer from Atlanta, Georgia based Second Shelf Beer Company. It's a hoppy "refreshing and smooth" 6.1% ABV beer and will be available in the brewery's taproom as well as the surrounding area. Obviously, it has absolutely nothing to do with Zelda besides the name and probably isn't even legal considering Nintendo's copyrights on Zelda related names and imagery. But is that going to stop anybody from drinking it prior to a cease-and-desist order? No. Illegal booze is the best booze. Here, try a sip of my homemade bathtub brew. "Is it going to make me go blind?" It's not going to MAKE you, but it will strongly suggest it.

Keep going for a shot of the can from all angles.

Thanks to Thomas Tom Tom, who agrees the cans should make the sound of opening a treasure chest whenever you crack one.