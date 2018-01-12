It Happens: Jeopardy Contestant Mistakes Jack White For Eminem

January 12, 2018

jeopardy-jack-white-vs-eminem.jpg

This is a super short video from the January 11th, 2017 airing of Jeopardy when contestant Julie mistakes musician Jack White for Eminem. Now I'm not saying I would have done way better job (I would have guessed Kid Rock) and deserve to be on the show, but I did just take their online practice quiz and scored exceptionally well. "Like how well?" It said I'm a Ravenclaw. "I think you took the wrong quiz." Come on, I'm not stupid.

Keep going for the video. And, for the record, Julie said in a post-game interview that the photo clues are difficult to see from where the contestants stand, although I suspect she just heard Detroit and immediately thought of Eminem.

Thanks to me, for watching Jeopardy last night and remembering to look this up.

Timelapse Of A Man Building A Log Cabin From Scratch With No Power Tools

Previous Story

Penguin Stormtroopers Strutting To The Imperial March To Introduce Lord Vader

Next Story
  • Roark

    Looks like the Guy Fawkes Mask

  • sizzlepants

    What is equal parts Johnny Depp and Michael Jackson?

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    Gilbert agreed that they all look alike

  • TheQiwiMan

    All 14 of Julies cats are so disappointed in her.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: celebrities, game show, games, good answer!, guessing game, i love you alex get well soon!, jeopardy, losing, music, musicians, shows, television, that's not how you win games, valiant effort, winning, womp womp, yeah you did, you sure that's not kid rock?
Previous Post
Next Post