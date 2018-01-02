It Happens: Barge Launching Fireworks Display Catches Fire, Igniting Remaining Fireworks At Once

This is a short video of the New Years fireworks display at Terrigal Beach in New South Wales, Australia when the barge being used to launch the fireworks catches fire and ignites all the remaining fireworks at once. Now that's a finale. Two pyrotechnicians on the boats were treated for injuries, and the thousands of spectators on the beach were evacuated. Obviously, there's nothing quite like having fireworks shot at you to get the new year started off right, which is why it's always been a tradition of mine being the hardcore party animal that I am. "You ate an entire cheese ball, downed half a bottle of sparkling cider and were asleep by 9:30." Honey! Please, I have a reputation to uphold. "They all know you're a liar." Is that what you think of me?! "If this 'new year, new you' doesn't show up soon I'm out of here." What?! *knocks on coffee table* Did you hear that? He must be at the door! *girlfriend putting on coat* I deserve to be alone, I get it.

Keep going for the video. Also the guy you can hear in the video is exactly what I would have sounded like.

Thanks to Carmen, who agrees fireworks are the best works.