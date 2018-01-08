InstaSaber iPhone App Turns A Rolled Up Piece Of Paper Into A Virtual Lightsaber

This is a video demonstration of the InstaSaber app for iPhones. It turns a rolled up piece of paper (or any similar white cylindrical object) into a lightsaber when viewed through your phone. Fun! So fun I just used it to recreate the lightsaber battle between Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader with a chair wearing my wizard robe standing in for Lord Vader. "No you didn't." How do you know? "Because that's a graphing calculator." My mom said it was the new iPhone!

Keep going for the video demonstration of all the few seconds of fun to be had. Download available HERE.

Thanks to blue16, who agrees if you're going to do this, at least do it right and wrap the handle of a ninja sword with white paper and actually slice and dice some shit up.