InstaSaber iPhone App Turns A Rolled Up Piece Of Paper Into A Virtual Lightsaber

January 8, 2018

This is a video demonstration of the InstaSaber app for iPhones. It turns a rolled up piece of paper (or any similar white cylindrical object) into a lightsaber when viewed through your phone. Fun! So fun I just used it to recreate the lightsaber battle between Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader with a chair wearing my wizard robe standing in for Lord Vader. "No you didn't." How do you know? "Because that's a graphing calculator." My mom said it was the new iPhone!

Keep going for the video demonstration of all the few seconds of fun to be had. Download available HERE.

Thanks to blue16, who agrees if you're going to do this, at least do it right and wrap the handle of a ninja sword with white paper and actually slice and dice some shit up.

Star Wars Cantina Song Performed On A Barrel Organ

Previous Story

Whoa: A Jellyfish That Looks Like A Firework Explosion

Next Story
  • TheQiwiMan

    Too much work for only a few seconds of fun.

    ...But enough about my sex life, what's this app all about?

  • PUNX

    I think Chewbacca was holding that lightsaber.

  • Bling Nye

    This should work with an erect penis...

    ...brb...

  • A knob gag... yup, just what I expected.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    good....goood...

    DEW IT!

  • Jenness

    Few seconds of fun is right!

  • Doog

    This guy is 100% related to Elijah Wood. I'm not sure what to do with this information, but I'm close to something here I can feel it.

  • PUNX

    I think more of Ryan Hansen but I can see where you are going with that

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: app, but can it handle more than one lightsaber at a time?, doing battle, fun, having a great time for up to a minute!, i just cut my cubiclemate's legs off and he doesn't even know it!, iphone, lightsabers, look at me i'm a jedi!, pretend to battle your coworkers!, real things that exist, sure why not, swinging things around, there's an app for that, weapons
Previous Post
Next Post