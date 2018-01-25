Impressively Choreographed Finger Kaleidoscope Performance

This is a video of a very impressive finger kaleidoscope performance by finger kaleidoscoping crew XTRAP (previously: one of their earlier performances). Different strokes for different folks, you know? I used to belong to a hacky sack crew in high school. We hung out in the dead-end hallway on the first floor with the yellow lockers during lunch. There was a nearby vending machine too so I could keep my sacking energy levels high with Sour Patch Watermelons and Soft Batch cookies. Those were different times. 'Pre-diabetes' I like to call them.

Keep going for the whole performance while I try to find the finger skateboard in my desk.

Thanks to Caroline, who agrees it's only a matter of time until this crew is in an Apple commercial.