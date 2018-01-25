Impressively Choreographed Finger Kaleidoscope Performance

January 25, 2018

This is a video of a very impressive finger kaleidoscope performance by finger kaleidoscoping crew XTRAP (previously: one of their earlier performances). Different strokes for different folks, you know? I used to belong to a hacky sack crew in high school. We hung out in the dead-end hallway on the first floor with the yellow lockers during lunch. There was a nearby vending machine too so I could keep my sacking energy levels high with Sour Patch Watermelons and Soft Batch cookies. Those were different times. 'Pre-diabetes' I like to call them.

Keep going for the whole performance while I try to find the finger skateboard in my desk.

Thanks to Caroline, who agrees it's only a matter of time until this crew is in an Apple commercial.

  • Jenness

    (devil on my shoulder while watching this with me) "How bored are you??"

    (angel on other shoulder ) "oh well, at least they have found something that makes them feel special and happy - who are you to judge?"

    (devil) the devil who invented all the cool music, best fashion and nasty sex and I say this is lame AF

    (angel) Sure you did

    And then they got into this big fight and now I'm typing you guys.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Even more impressive to think it's all one take (unless there's some really good video editing I didn't notice)

  • DrChron

    they also cast every spell in both seasons of The Magicians.

  • The_Wretched

    Get your own comment copy troll.

  • The_Wretched

  • Bling Nye

    You just beat me to it.

    https://78.media.tumblr.com...

  • Meh

    Not better than Daft hands, and that video is so old it reminds me of the old youtube. https://www.youtube.com/wat...

