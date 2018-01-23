Impressive: A One Minute Side-Scrolling Cartoon Recap Of All Of Breaking Bad

January 23, 2018

To celebrate the 10 year anniversary of the series (has it really been that long?), this is a one-minute side-scrolling cartoon recap of the entirety of Breaking Bad. It made me want to watch it all over again. Unfortunately, I already have a long list of shows to watch, which was created entirely by my girlfriend without any input from me whatsoever. What's Outlander -- is it any good? "You're gonna love it." I was asking them, dear. "Tell him he's gonna love it." See? This is what I have to live with. "You do all realize I only exist inside GW's head, right?" JESUS -- I'll watch your shows, okay?! Just please stop making me look bad in front of my friends.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Luc, who agrees AMC could have saved a fortune if this had been the actual show.

A 3-D Printed Measuring Cube For All Your Kitchen Measuring Needs

Previous Story

Um, What?: World Record For Longest Distance Walked With Running Lawnmower Balanced On Chin

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: a walk down memory lane, anniversary, breaking bad, cartoons, doing what you've gotta do, drugs and alcohol, has it really been that long?, heisenberg, i remember those things!, recap, shows, side-scrolling, sure why not, television, walter white, well that was nice
Previous Post
Next Post