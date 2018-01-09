I'M SO PUMPED: Computer Hardware Orchestra Performs Survivor's 'Eye Of The Tiger'

This is a video of Paweł Zadrożniak's Floppotron computer hardware orchestra (previously) performing Survivor's get-pumped classic 'Eye Of The Tiger'. Even in computer hardware orchestra form it got me juiced. Man, I remember when I was in high school and participated in sports I got to make the mix-tape for the warmup before one of our matches and I put 'Eye Of The Tiger' on there like six times. "You were on the debate team." I've never flipped so many tables or threatened to stab so many other kids wearing suits in my life.

Keep going for the performance, then let's all meet in the parking lot at lunch to do jumping jacks and run in place. "Seriously?" No, take me to Taco Bell.

Thanks to Rob, who thought his computer was performing an EDM song before realizing it was just his hard drive crashing and erasing all his important data.