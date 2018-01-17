I'm Flying Jack!: Video Of An Aircraft Carrier Hauling Ass, Making Sharp Turns

This is a three minute video of an aircraft carrier cruising around at high speed and making some impressively sharp turns while demonstrating its evasive action maneuvers. Who knew aircraft carriers were so agile? I didn't, whenever I'd recreate sea battles during bath time I'd always have the aircraft carriers just sit there. Obviously, we're going to have to rectify that pronto. "I'm not taking a bath with you." Well will you at least sit on the toilet and watch me? "Absolutely not." Come on -- I'll give us both Abraham Lincoln bubble bath beards! "Tempting." Really?! "No." You make my heart hurt.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Luc, who agrees the key to hitting a quickly moving target is enabling bullet time in the gameplay options.