I'll Be Inside If You Need Me: High Winds In The Netherlands Send People Tumbling Across Courtyard

This is a video from the Netherlands of high winds caused by recent storms sending people tumbling across an open courtyard in Den Bosch (I think that one guy was sliding on his face). In the vertical videographer's own words while I pretend I'm a tornado and jumpkick my coworker Greg out of his desk chair:

"I was walking to my school and some people were standing against buildings to hold themselves up. I thought I could just walk over through the open space but I couldn't, the wind was taking me and after that, I fell. There was a group approaching the open spot so I thought they might fall too, that was the moment I started filming."

Haha, don't try to warn them -- just film them and hope they fall the same way you did. That's the American way. "This was in the Netherlands." That's the human way.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to John F, who was really hoping to see somebody sail by on a skateboard holding a twin bed sheet.