I'll Be Inside If You Need Me: High Winds In The Netherlands Send People Tumbling Across Courtyard

January 25, 2018

This is a video from the Netherlands of high winds caused by recent storms sending people tumbling across an open courtyard in Den Bosch (I think that one guy was sliding on his face). In the vertical videographer's own words while I pretend I'm a tornado and jumpkick my coworker Greg out of his desk chair:

"I was walking to my school and some people were standing against buildings to hold themselves up. I thought I could just walk over through the open space but I couldn't, the wind was taking me and after that, I fell. There was a group approaching the open spot so I thought they might fall too, that was the moment I started filming."

Haha, don't try to warn them -- just film them and hope they fall the same way you did. That's the American way. "This was in the Netherlands." That's the human way.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to John F, who was really hoping to see somebody sail by on a skateboard holding a twin bed sheet.

  • Munihausen

    Amusing, because it isn't me eating the pavement.

  • Jenness

    I think there needs to be a new word for superstorms that are not tropical or extratropical cyclones - like instead of Hurricane - Terricane or something.

  • TheQiwiMan

    That dude's gonna be tasting cement for a while..

  • Nigel Heywood

    Its seem as fake as hell!. 2 people are rolling while 3 others are walking normal and looking at the rolling retards.

  • Irina Abramovich

    Nigel,

    I saw afterooster's wife go out in a tornado to McDonald's with the wind blowing and stuff and she looked JUST LIKE these guys -- she was VERY hungry for french fries even though afterooster said to wait until the winds died down.

    <3 Thomas

    Hubree, let's get married -- I love kittens!!=)=)=)
    Irina, let's elope -- I love best friends!!=)

