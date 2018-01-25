I Get It, The Sun Is Small And I'm Insignificant: A Star Size Comparison Video

This is a video comparing the sizes of different stars. It starts off with a couple of stars that are actually smaller than earth, then shows our sun, and quickly escalates from there. Let me tell you -- there are some BIGASS STARS out there. You see that bright little speck peaking out from behind the bottom left of Arcturus? That's our sun. And those aren't even the biggest stars! Man, what I wouldn't give to swan dive into any one of them.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Bradley W, who agrees there's no star bigger or more lovable than Tom Hanks.