I Don't Feel So Good: Playing First Person Super Mario 64

This is a video demonstration of First Person Mario 64, a game hack developed by Kaze Emanuar that gives the player a first person perspective based on which way Mario's head is facing in-game. So when he's standing idle and rotating his head from side to side you feel like you're going to puke, then when he's running and looking relatively straight forward you feel like you're going to puke. Fun! That said, somebody should make smooth, virtual reality versions of all the old classic Nintendo games like Metroid, Castlevania, Rygar, Kid Icarus, and all the Mario and Zelda games. Even if they just made a single Zelda one, I would be happy. At least until I beat it, then I'd be back to writing angry emails until they released another one. I'm a great customer. You know what I said at Starbucks the last time they screwed up my drink order? Nothing -- that's how nice a customer I am. "You backed your car through the front of the store after they closed." You can't prove that, I took my plates off. "Police found you inside trying to make your own iced caramel macchiato." I WAS OWED THAT DRINK. Also stop reading so much news.

Keep going for the video. Also, download link available on Youtube HERE (click 'SHOW MORE' if this is your first time ever using Youtube).

Thanks to Aaron, who can't wait until we all live in virtual reality and live the lives we're truly dreamed of but could never make happen due to low motivation and general listlessness.