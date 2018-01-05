I Am Into This: 15 Minutes Of The Weirdest Japanese Commercials From 2017

January 5, 2018

2017-japanese-commercials.jpg

This is a fifteen minute compilation of some of the best/weirdest/funniest Japanese commercials to come out of 2017. So, if you're like so many others that think 2017 was a complete turd, at least we have this. Granted I'm not sure what this is, but I enjoyed watching it. So much so I just bought every single product they were peddling. Or at least I think I did, a lot of times it was hard to tell what they were selling. Did I just watch an ad for a new panty flavored energy drink or anti-epilepsy pills? I may never know, but I ordered both just to be safe.

