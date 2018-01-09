Hip'Air: Airbag Hip Protectors For The Elderly
Well, the good news is your hips are fine. The bad news is you're gonna need a knee replacement.
This is the Helite Hip'Air, a poorly named belt with airbags that inflate during a fall to help protect grandmas and grandpas from breaking their hips, that way they can still play golf/bake cookies/mail $20 checks on your birthday. Me? I've never broken a hip before, but I did pull a hamstring once air-humping a marble statue at a museum trying to get some footage for my Instagram story. I'm lying, I don't use Instagram, I did it to get a chuckle out of my date. "Date -- that's cute, GW." I just did it for me, okay?!
Keep going for two videos, the second of which is just a short slow-motion demonstration of the bags opening.
Thanks to
-
Jenness
-
TheQiwiMan
-
Irina Abramovich
-
Hubree
-
-
-
Bling Nye
-
