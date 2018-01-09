Hip'Air: Airbag Hip Protectors For The Elderly

January 9, 2018

Well, the good news is your hips are fine. The bad news is you're gonna need a knee replacement.

This is the Helite Hip'Air, a poorly named belt with airbags that inflate during a fall to help protect grandmas and grandpas from breaking their hips, that way they can still play golf/bake cookies/mail $20 checks on your birthday. Me? I've never broken a hip before, but I did pull a hamstring once air-humping a marble statue at a museum trying to get some footage for my Instagram story. I'm lying, I don't use Instagram, I did it to get a chuckle out of my date. "Date -- that's cute, GW." I just did it for me, okay?!

Keep going for two videos, the second of which is just a short slow-motion demonstration of the bags opening.

Thanks to

Finally, A Mediocre Dragon Head Sink Faucet

Previous Story

Dare To Dream: Man Sets World Record For Fastest And Furthest Run While On Fire Without Oxygen

Next Story
  • Jenness

    I want this. I want a whole suit made out of this so I can just careen out of control through life.

  • TheQiwiMan

    This... this is satire, right?

  • Irina Abramovich

    TheQiwiMan:

    It's NOT satire, it is performance art.=)

    <3 Thomas

    Hubree: You're a sweet, angel to sing to at bed time.=)=)=) I love you, FOREVAR!!!!=)
    Irina: You're a sweet, faery Princess from like Switzerland you're so nice -- people are actually very nice in Switzerland.=)

  • Hubree

    I do not love you

  • Irina Abramovich

    Hubree:

    Let's go on kitten dates to the Louvre in France and eat frogs and cheese there! You're so cute -- I love you even though you love me only ALL OF THE TIME. *dances to Baby Love by the Supremes*

    <3 Thomas

    Hubree: You're a perfect #1 KITTEN and HAX0RRRRRRR!!!=)=)=)
    Irina: Nice job at being a cutie!=)

  • Irina Abramovich

    1st!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Geekologie:

    Here I am logging into my other account, under a disguised name, to write about how fat afterooster's wife is:

    I heard afterooster's wife is so fat she couldn't fit into a booth at Culver's and then sat at a regular table where her butt cheeks hung off the chair -- it was worth it for her though because she ate 50 butterball burgers in 20 minutes -- a Culver's record!!!! She weighs over 4 TONS now and can outrun like a squirrel with it's tail stuck to a parked car tire in the Culver's parking lot. BECAUSE SHE IS THAT QUICK!!!! Afterooster had to bring afterooster's wife into the restaurant on her bed, she also bathes and eats and sleeps in it at home. Sometimes she loses up to 500 lbs. at once and can go jogging with afterooster.=) Bet her tits look hot then!!

    <3 Thomas

    Hubree: When we marry, I promise to be faithful to you and always share ice creams with you during Too Cute!!=)=)=)
    Irina: Let's marry afterooster's wife and take topless pics of her for internet porn websites!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! AHA! Just joking!=)

  • Bling Nye

    Hmm... hips and helmet, we only need a few more pieces for full body airbag.

  • Irina Abramovich

    Hey, you beat me at 1st!!!!!! BUT I KEPT IT IN MY POST ANYWAY!!! IN YOUR FACE, Bling Nye -- you greedy, tear jerking, handsome poster.=)

    <3 Thomas

    Hubree: You're number #1 kitten at every post on Geekologie!!!=)
    Irina: You're number #2 with me on this post in Geekologie!!=)

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: airbags, belt, body parts, bones, breaking things, brittle bones, cool grandma -- is that a batman utility belt?!, fragile, good ideas, hurting yourself, i've fallen and i can't get up, inflatable, it should come as a combo-pack with a year subscription to life alert, not breaking things, not hurting yourself, old people, safety first, whatever works
Previous Post
Next Post