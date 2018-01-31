Hasbro Releasing A Special 'Cheaters Edition' Of Monopoly

This is the upcoming 'Cheaters Edition' of Monopoly Hasbro will be releasing this fall. It includes 15 "cheat cards" that encourage players to do naughty things behind the other players' backs, rewarding them with bonus cash or property if they get away with it, and a handcuff to wear if they get caught. Naughty things indeed! *wink* (We're gonna need a leather riding crop and blindfold too)

"We've finally decided to embrace our less-than-honest fans by encouraging them to partake in those iconic (yet sometimes unspoken) Monopoly moments that occur during family game nights,"...."We're excited to see what fans can get away with and how they'll react to the new sneaky twists in the game."

Some of the cheats include: - Stealing money from the bank

- Placing a hotel on one of your pieces of property

- Removing a hotel from someone else's property

- Taking an extra $100 in Monopoly money from the bank when you pass go.

- Moving another player's token instead of your own on your turn.

- Giving someone less money than you owe them.

- Collecting rent for someone else's property

Man, I remember the last time I played Monopoly. EVERYONE was cheating. It was November 14th, 2004. "Jesus, that was along time ago, and you remember the DATE?" Hahaha, when game night ends with a double murder, you don't forget.

Thanks to Caroline, who agrees Hasbro must have calculated that everybody already owns a regular copy of Monopoly and is desperate to bolster sales.