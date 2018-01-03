Guy Tries To Set Fastest 100 Lines Tetris Record, Fails, Unknowingly Sets Fastest 300K Point Record

This is a video of Tetris lover Jonas Neubauer accidentally setting the fastest 300,000 point record (and the first under two minutes) while trying to set the fastest 100 line record. He doesn't even realize it until abandoning the game after passing the current 100 line time record. In his own words while I try to set a Dr. Mario personal best by finally clearing a stage:

OOOH! WHAT?! WHAT?! LET'S GO! ARE YOU KIDDING ME?! ACCIDENTAL WORLD RECORD! *leaves room, closes door*

Ahahhahaha, he doesn't even stick around to brag, he just leaves to go make a snack or use the bathroom or something. I like his style -- I'm not much of a bragger myself. "All you do is brag." Do not. "You just told me you have more fingers than I do." That's true, and it makes me better than you.

Keep going for the video, world record realization starts at 3:00, but keep your volume down.

