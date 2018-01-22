Guinness World Records: A 660-Foot Basketball Shot Off A Waterfall

January 22, 2018

This is a video of the guys from Youtube channel How Ridiculous setting the Guinness World Record for highest basketball shot with a 660-footer from the top of Maletsunyane Falls in Lesotho, Africa (previously: a 583-foot shot by a Harlem Globetrotter from the Tower Of The Americas in San Antonio, Texas). Cool to watch, but they mention spending six days filming at the falls, which, as far as I'm concerned (and I'm always very concerned), makes this less of a record in amazing basketball shots and more of a record in perseverance and cutting tens of hours of misses down to a few seconds. So....congratulations? "You're just jealous." That was supposed to be my glory.

Keep going for the video. Actual shot at 0:50.

Thanks to Brett and n0entity, who agree the greatest basketball shots of all time are in Space Jam and Air Bud.

  • Doog

    I'm pretty surprised this isn't those Dude Perfect guys. Isn't this like their whole thing?

  • Fartbutt

    Should have shot it at 666 as satan

  • Chris Lev

    why does everyone have to put such ear torture on their videos.

  • Matthew Correia

    I like that he's wearing a helmet, just in case he falls off. Safety first!

  • Closet Nerd

    Keep waiting for him to fall when he throws it....

  • TheQiwiMan

    8 hours a day for 6 days straight, throwing basketballs off a cliff, in pursuit of a Guinness World Record. Wish I had that kinda spare time.

  • Tom327Cat

    When I murder all the other rulers and take my place as rightful tyrant of Earth you will get ONE ATTEMPT at setting any type of trick shooting record. I think this and my comprehensive health care plan will really solidify my position.

  • Munihausen

    Shoulda kept mining bit coins.

  • Draco Basileus

    What's the world record for time wasted in pursuit of a world record?

  • Chris Lev

    I think he nailed that record too.

