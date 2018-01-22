Guinness World Records: A 660-Foot Basketball Shot Off A Waterfall

This is a video of the guys from Youtube channel How Ridiculous setting the Guinness World Record for highest basketball shot with a 660-footer from the top of Maletsunyane Falls in Lesotho, Africa (previously: a 583-foot shot by a Harlem Globetrotter from the Tower Of The Americas in San Antonio, Texas). Cool to watch, but they mention spending six days filming at the falls, which, as far as I'm concerned (and I'm always very concerned), makes this less of a record in amazing basketball shots and more of a record in perseverance and cutting tens of hours of misses down to a few seconds. So....congratulations? "You're just jealous." That was supposed to be my glory.

Keep going for the video. Actual shot at 0:50.

Thanks to Brett and n0entity, who agree the greatest basketball shots of all time are in Space Jam and Air Bud.