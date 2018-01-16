Google Maps Overlay Shows The Size Of The Solar System If Earth Was The Size Of A Basketball

January 16, 2018

solar-system-google-maps-overlay.jpg

Solar System Maps is a website that uses Google Maps to create an overlay anywhere in the world of the solar system's planetary orbits if earth was the size of a basketball (tennis ball is also an option). Granted I'm not really sure what I'm going to do with this info, so I'll just pretend it's actually a map of the severity of radioactive fallout following a nuclear attack. You know, something fun and practical. So, if I can just make it past Santa Barbara before I have webbed toes and a tail I should be okay.

Thanks to Vicky R, who agrees it's only a matter of time until somebody pushes a big red button and gets this radioactive party started.

Okaaaay: Guy Performs The Star Wars Cantina Song On A Rubik's Cube While Solving It

Previous Story

An Officially Licensed Stranger Things Ouija Board

Next Story
  • Frédéric Purenne

    I played around with the website and you can set the size of the earth to be equivalent to a tennis ball. If you do that, I calculated that walking at a fast pace (8 km/h) would be equivalent to going at light speed.

    Now imagine walking to pluto.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: awesome so that's taking up space in my brain now, being prepared, comparing things, google maps, hmm, huge, interesting, learning by look, maps, our little corner of the universe, planets, run!, so it's really big and far apart i get it, space, the apocalypse nears, the end of days, the solar system
Previous Post
Next Post