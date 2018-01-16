Google Maps Overlay Shows The Size Of The Solar System If Earth Was The Size Of A Basketball

Solar System Maps is a website that uses Google Maps to create an overlay anywhere in the world of the solar system's planetary orbits if earth was the size of a basketball (tennis ball is also an option). Granted I'm not really sure what I'm going to do with this info, so I'll just pretend it's actually a map of the severity of radioactive fallout following a nuclear attack. You know, something fun and practical. So, if I can just make it past Santa Barbara before I have webbed toes and a tail I should be okay.

Thanks to Vicky R, who agrees it's only a matter of time until somebody pushes a big red button and gets this radioactive party started.