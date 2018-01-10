Good Lord: Methanol-Injected Snowmobile Drag Racing

This is a video of two methanol-injected snowmobiles drag racing in bone chilling 20-something degrees below zero Mancelona, Michigan. For those of you not familiar with methanol, it's what gives menthol cigarettes that distinctively minty flavor. "No, it's the simplest form of alcohol and used as fuel for Indy cars and monster trucks and drag racers." Whatever, it make the snowmobiles go fast. Like, super fast. So fast I'm wondering why the hell these two didn't just hang on for a couple more minutes until they were somewhere warmer like Mexico.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to TH, who agrees it's not a real snowmobile race unless there's a yeti chasing you.