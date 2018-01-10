Good Lord: Methanol-Injected Snowmobile Drag Racing

January 10, 2018

This is a video of two methanol-injected snowmobiles drag racing in bone chilling 20-something degrees below zero Mancelona, Michigan. For those of you not familiar with methanol, it's what gives menthol cigarettes that distinctively minty flavor. "No, it's the simplest form of alcohol and used as fuel for Indy cars and monster trucks and drag racers." Whatever, it make the snowmobiles go fast. Like, super fast. So fast I'm wondering why the hell these two didn't just hang on for a couple more minutes until they were somewhere warmer like Mexico.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to TH, who agrees it's not a real snowmobile race unless there's a yeti chasing you.

Woman Throws And Catches Ball With Bionic Hand For First Time

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: cold, everybody needs a hobby, fast, i'm flying jack, neeeeeeeow, snow, video, vroom vroom, whee!, winter, winter sports, you've got a fast snowmobile i want a ticket to anywhere warm maybe we can make a deal maybe together we can get somewhere tropical, zoom zoom
Previous Post