Geniuses At Work: Guys Try To Use Scaffolding As Ramp To Drive Car Into Truck Bed

Because calling a tow truck costs money better spent on collision repairs, this is a short video of a group of men attempting to use some weak-ass scaffolding as a ramp to push a little car into the back of a truck. Your Introduction To Engineering professors must be so proud. In the vertical videographer's own words:

"I saw my cousin, my partner, and a friend trying to make a ramp from scaffolding bars to get a car onto the pickup. I knew it wasn't going to work. The ending result was priceless," the uploader wrote.

Admittedly, this is how 9 out of 10 of my own do-it-yourself projects end. "And 1 out of 10 ends a success?" No, 1 out of 10 ends with a fire and convincing a friend to anonymously call 911 and claim they saw an arsonist in the area. Still, I was rooting for these guys. The only thing that would have made this better is if the ramp really did work, but worked so well they launched the car clear over the truck and it nose-dived straight into the pavement in front of it, just like we did with my buddy Dave's car once while tailgating before a monster truck rally. It was one of the most glorious things I've ever seen, but we did have to take a bus home.

