Fun Reads: The Scots Language Translation of Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone

January 23, 2018

harry-potter-scots-edition-5.jpg

These are several pages of the Scots language edition of Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone (previously: a predictive text Harry Potter chapter). It's available for purchase on Amazon HERE if you're looking for a fun vacation read. Me? I don't read on vacation, I like to adventure. But only the most EXTREME adventures. Take my last visit to Costa Rica for example. "You fell asleep on a zip-line." Wasn't extreme enough!

Keep going for the front and back covers and several more pages.

harry-potter-scots-edition-1.jpg

harry-potter-scots-edition-2.jpg

harry-potter-scots-edition-3.jpg

harry-potter-scots-edition-4.jpg

harry-potter-scots-edition-5.jpg

harry-potter-scots-edition-6.jpg

harry-potter-scots-edition-7.jpg

harry-potter-scots-edition-8.jpg

harry-potter-scots-edition-9.jpg

harry-potter-scots-edition-10.jpg

Thanks to carey, who agrees we need the movie dubbed in Scots pronto.

