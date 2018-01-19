Forklift Breaks Pallets Stacked With Glass Bottles

This is a video of a forklift operator putting a couple pallets of glass bottles out of their misery. As soon as the video starts things already seem out of hand, so I'm not sure if he's entirely to blame or if the original pallet stacker did a bad job. Should you really be stacking pallets of glass bottles that high anyways? Also, is this really how they ship bottles? Does the bottle manufacturer make allowances for breakage during transit? I'm thinking somewhere around 85%? You'd probably have just as much success getting them to their destination unbroken if you just threw them all in the ocean with notes in them, which I've actually done before. "What did the message say?" Good for one free sensual massage. "Interesting." I'm hoping a mermaid finds it instead of a pirate!

Keep going for the video.

