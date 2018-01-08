Footage From A GoPro That A Seagull Stole

This is the footage from a GoPro (complete with telemetric speed, direction and elevation data) that was intentionally left out for a seagull to steal and fly away with. That GoPro must have had the time of its life! Granted probably not as exciting of a time as the GoPro I recently duct-taped to my forehead, but that was the day I went exploring in the sewers and met the Ninja Turtles. "It's two hours of complete darkness." But you can hear them talking! "That's a rat squeaking." No, that's Master Splinter teaching ninjutsu.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Andrew B, who agrees that pelican should have swallowed it. "It's a seagull." Whatever.