Finally, A Mediocre Dragon Head Sink Faucet

January 9, 2018

dragon-faucet-1.jpg

This is the $55 Antique Brass Dragon Style Bathroom Sink Faucet manufactured by Rozin Sanitary Wares and available for purchase on Amazon. It's a brass sink faucet that kinda sorta looks like a cartoon dragon. Look at those goofy little knob arms. Personally, if I were designing a dragon head sink faucet, you would KNOW it's a dragon. It would have wings and claws and everything. Plus have a button that makes it shoot flames out its mouth to dry your hands after you wash them! "Your shirt is on fire." Cool, right? Man, we should this idea to Disney.

Keep going for a couple more shots in case you were wondering if this is faucet for you (I don't think it is though).

dragon-faucet-2.jpg

dragon-faucet-3.jpg

Thanks to Chris C, who informed me he wants a faucet designed that looks like a merman puking. I'M ON IT.

Tesla Model X 'Tows' Tractor Trailer In The Snow

Previous Story

Hip'Air: Airbag Hip Protectors For The Elderly

Next Story
  • Tigerh8r

    Or, you could just move to Michigan where fire already shoots out of the faucet...

  • TheQiwiMan

    55 bones should be enough to buy you a better looking dragon faucet.

    Just sayin'.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: bathroom, design, different strokes for different folks, oh man this would be perfect in my medieval themed guest bathroom, okay, real products that exist, somebody somewhere out there has been waiting for this (and will probably be thrilled it's only $55), sure why not, things that look like other things, water
Previous Post
Next Post