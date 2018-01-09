Finally, A Mediocre Dragon Head Sink Faucet

This is the $55 Antique Brass Dragon Style Bathroom Sink Faucet manufactured by Rozin Sanitary Wares and available for purchase on Amazon. It's a brass sink faucet that kinda sorta looks like a cartoon dragon. Look at those goofy little knob arms. Personally, if I were designing a dragon head sink faucet, you would KNOW it's a dragon. It would have wings and claws and everything. Plus have a button that makes it shoot flames out its mouth to dry your hands after you wash them! "Your shirt is on fire." Cool, right? Man, we should this idea to Disney.

Keep going for a couple more shots in case you were wondering if this is faucet for you (I don't think it is though).

Thanks to Chris C, who informed me he wants a faucet designed that looks like a merman puking. I'M ON IT.