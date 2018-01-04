Finally, A Decent Sarlaac Pit Baby Lounger Pillow

This is one of the made-to-order $138 'Star Wars newborn/toddler pillow lounger--The Pit of Carkoon play mat floor pillow lounger' made and sold by Etsy seller BedHotShop. It looks like a sarlaac pit and measures 36-inches in diameter with an inner ring of around 13-inches. Cool, but I don't think a baby is going to fully appreciate the theme. Now if you made a giant papasan chair version -- that's something I might be interested in. And if it made that Sarlaac burping sound like when Boba Fett fell into the pit whenever you sit down, that would be a plus. "Yeah, and if it had a bunch more tentacles and a beak to tickle your ass like they added in the Return Of The Jedi special edition!" That's it, I'm calling George Lucas and telling him this is all his fault.

Keep going for a couple more shots.

Thanks to Speakerbox, who agrees you can think of absolutely any product Star Wars related, and somebody on Etsy is already making and selling it.