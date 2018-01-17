Finally, A Decent Night-Time Toilet Bowl Projector With Emojis

Trying to find the toilet in the dark: it's hard and sometimes you accidentally find your hamper instead. Enter the $23 for two Illumibowl Everyday Emoji Projector. The motion-activated projector illuminates your toilet bowl with a rose, clown fish, bow and arrow target or poop emoji so you don't have to turn the light on to pee at night. Plus it's going to be super hilarious when I prank my roommate by clipping it to his laptop instead.

Keep going for a couple more product shots.

Thanks to Eric The Machine, who better not be some kind of killer robot sent to infiltrate the Geekologie tip line.