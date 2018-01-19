Experimental Rescue Drone Successfully Drops Flotation Device To Two Stranded Swimmers

This is the onboard video from a Little Ripper UAV that's currently being tested as a lifesaving device on Australian beaches. In the video, the drone successfully drops a floatation device to two swimmers who got stranded in the rough surf at Lennox Head in New South Wales, Australia. In lifeguard supervisor Jai Sheridan's own words while I beat my roommate with a pool noodle while he tries to shower before a date:

The Little Ripper UAV certainly proved itself today, it is an amazingly efficient piece of lifesaving equipment and a delight to fly. I was able to launch it, fly it to the location, and drop the pod all in about one to two minutes. On a normal day that would have taken our lifeguards a few minutes longer to reach the members of the public.

Hey, whatever saves lives.

