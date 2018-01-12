Dog Breaks Up Two Would-Be Mating Lions

January 12, 2018

dog-breaks-up-lions.jpg

This is a short video of a dog breaking up two lions who wanted to do the nasty. Or at least that's what the video says, they didn't look particularly amorous to me and I have a radar for these things (also: all-you-can-eat buffets). Besides, what do you care if two lions do a little sub-Saharan smashing? It's not like you were going to mate with one of them. Right? You weren't going to try mating with one of them, right? *woof!* Dions -- are you being serious?!

