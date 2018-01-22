Die With Me, A Smartphone App For Chatting With Strangers Who Also Have Less Than 5% Battery Life

January 22, 2018

die-with-me-phone-app.jpg

Die With Me is a $1 smartphone app you can only use when your battery life is less than 5%. If it is, you can open the app and enter a chatroom with other strangers whose phones are also about to die so you can all commiserate together. Me? I've never let my phone battery drop below 60%, but that's just me and I take my device seriously and give it the respect it deserves. "No, nobody ever calls or texts." That's not true. "Your mom doesn't count." Why wouldn't she? Besides, if my phone was hypothetically about to die, you know what I would do? "Charge it?" Like a raging bull, and hopefully poke some holes in it with my horns. "That's not what I meant." I know what you meant, and you were wrong.

Keep going for a video about the app, which is available for Apple devices HERE and Android devices HERE.

Thanks to Charlotte, who always carries around a portable power bank in the event of a low battery. FUN FACT: I used to have one of those that I bought at the dollar store and it caught fire.

