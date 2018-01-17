Demonstration Of LG's 65-Inch Rollable OLED Television

This is a video from the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show of LG demonstrating their 65-inch rollable OLED television. The 16:9 screen can be remotely rolled down into its little box to display different aspect ratios like 21:9 (to avoid having black bars at the top and bottom of your screen when watching movies) and even down to just a tiny strip for displaying the weather, streaming audio information, etc. It can also be full retracted into its box when not in use. They say the television is probably still a few years out from going into production, which is fine with me because I don't really need that anyways. Sure it's the perfect TV for letting your friends know your stuff is cooler and more expensive than theirs, but that's about it. I'm fine if my TV has to display black bars to watch a movie in the proper aspect ratio. That's like, the least of my concerns. It's not even a concern. Now this rash on the inside of my leg -- that's a concern. You think it's getting bigger? "This is the first time I've seen it." Well it used to be half that size. "Then I'd say it's getting bigger." So should we try burning with fire or acid first? "Both at the same time?" Shock and awe style -- I like the way you think.

Keep going for the video. Also, call me when it can roll out of the towel bar in the bathroom so I can watch TV on the can.

Thanks to Phil MV, who agrees if you can't roll up your TV and knock a wiffle ball over the fence with it, it ain't shit.