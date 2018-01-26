Deep Discounts Spark 'Nutella Riots' Across France

After Intermarché supermarkets began offering a 70% discount on Nutella (dropping prices from around €4.50 to €1.40), Nutella riots have broken out in many stores, with shoppers injuring each other all in the name of discounted hazelnut cocoa spread. Has the world gone mad?! (Yes)

police were called when people began fighting and pushing one another.

"They are like animals. A woman had her hair pulled, an elderly lady took a box on her head, another had a bloody hand," one customer told French media. A member of staff at one Intermarché shop in central France told the regional newspaper Le Progrès: "We were trying to get in between the customers but they were pushing us."

Wow. I'm sure some of you are going to pretend like we can't even be friends after this, but I don't like Nutella. I tried it once and my throat closed up and I couldn't breathe. "Sounds like an allergic reaction." Or maybe Nutella is just overrated. "Allergic reaction, and you're an idiot." Call me when king crab legs are half off -- I'll fight everyone in the store AND parking lot.

Keep going for a video of some Nutella rioting in action.

