Dare To Dream: Man Sets World Record For Juggling Most Samurai Swords
This is a Guinness World Record video of juggler Josh Horton setting the record for most katanas juggled at once, which surprisingly wasn't set at 'any without loss of limb or dying.' Josh managed to keep four katanas in the air long enough to be crowned world record holder, as well as be offered a very prestigious AND LUCRATIVE position in my traveling circus. Well -- what do you say, Josh? "You're driving from town to town in an old 1985 Chevy Astro van." No, YOU'RE driving from town to town in an old 1985 Chevy Astro van, I've been drinking.
Keep going for the video, which I suspect would not have possible without the training of Master Splinter.
Thanks to Ram, who could do do five easy. AND two ninja stars.
