Dare To Dream: Man Sets World Record For Fastest And Furthest Run While On Fire Without Oxygen

This is a Guinness World Record video of daredevil Anthony Britton setting a new record for both the fastest 100-meter sprint and furthest distance run (670 feet -- 50 feet short of two football fields) while on fire and without an oxygen tank. Impressive, Anthony! I'm actually tempted to take a stab at the record myself except instead of having a team ready to extinguish me I'm going to make the run on an ocean pier. That way I can just leap off the side and extinguish myself when I can't go any further and get eaten by sharks because what the hell am I doing with my life anyways, running around on fire on purpose. That's not going to make mom and dad proud.

