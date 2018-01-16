Dare To Dream: A Manned Flying Bathtub Hexacopter

This is a video of Youtubers The Real Life Guys constructing and testing a manned bathtub deathtrap hexacopter. Why they decided to go with a bathtub is beyond me. Also, why is the guy in the bathtub not flying it? If I'm sitting in a flying bathtub you better believe I'm going to be the one controlling it. If my roommate was sitting in a flying bathtub, you also better believe I'm going to be the one controlling it, straight into a wall or pool of acid. PAY YOUR RENT ON TIME.

Keep going for the video, but feel free to skip around.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who agrees they should have gone with a walk-in shower stall instead.