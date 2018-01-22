Cool: A Futuristic Programmable Graphics-Changing Dress

January 22, 2018

This is a short video of a programmable electronic dress from the future. As you can see, it can transform from Darth Vader to Stormtrooper to slimming vertical stripes in the blink of an eye. Pretty cool. So cool I just bought a shirt for myself made out of the same material. Unfortunately, I fear it may have been dry-clean only, because my washing machine looks like a robot exploded in it right now. "How many Tide Pods did you eat first?" Two. "Damn, should have worked." Right?!

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to blue16, who's convinced the Emperor's New Clothes are going to make a comeback. Pfft, like those ever went out of style.

  • this looks really comfortable.

  • Fartbutt

    Wow now I never have to change! I mean, if they make them into shirts...

  • Andyman7714

    Any transparent modes?

  • Chris Lev

    It looks like it’s made out of seatbelts.

  • TheQiwiMan

    DA FEWCH-.... wait, nah this is dumb. No one will wear this distracting mess (outside of Burning Man), and looks hella uncomfortable.

    Maybe the tech will be cool in a few decades..

  • Chris Lev

    At least she can camouflage all the wine stains now.

  • The_Wretched

    It also works as good camouflage in the Savannah against lions.

