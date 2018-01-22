Cool: A Futuristic Programmable Graphics-Changing Dress

This is a short video of a programmable electronic dress from the future. As you can see, it can transform from Darth Vader to Stormtrooper to slimming vertical stripes in the blink of an eye. Pretty cool. So cool I just bought a shirt for myself made out of the same material. Unfortunately, I fear it may have been dry-clean only, because my washing machine looks like a robot exploded in it right now. "How many Tide Pods did you eat first?" Two. "Damn, should have worked." Right?!

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to blue16, who's convinced the Emperor's New Clothes are going to make a comeback. Pfft, like those ever went out of style.