Conductor Dons Dinosaur Costume To Lead Orchestra In Jurassic Park Theme

January 5, 2018

jurassic-park-dinosaur-conductor.jpg

This is a video of the Colorado Symphony performing the Jurassic Park theme at last year's Colorado Comic-Con, complete with the conductor wearing one of those inflatable t-rex costumes. And speaking of those inflatable t-rex costumes -- they're really not realistic enough to pretend your partner is an actual dinosaur in bed. "Because you've tried that." I wouldn't lie to you. They should have some sort of texture that feels more reptilian. Like at least my girlfriend's mermaid tail is sequined so it feels like scales. "But how do you--" You don't. Or at least I haven't figured out how to yet.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Why is this a thing? It's such a lazy gag.

    Any random activity + T-Rex suit =COMEDY GOLD. Really?

  • Tony Stewart

    The T-Rex thing is absolutely not funny at all.

  • securitywyrm

    It's slightly funny, not everything has to be 'comedy gold.'

  • TheQiwiMan

    False. Every single scientist in the world has extensively tested this with rigorous and exhaustive scientific tests and have all overwhelmingly concluded that it's not even slightly funny.

    CHECK MATE.

