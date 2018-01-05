Conductor Dons Dinosaur Costume To Lead Orchestra In Jurassic Park Theme

This is a video of the Colorado Symphony performing the Jurassic Park theme at last year's Colorado Comic-Con, complete with the conductor wearing one of those inflatable t-rex costumes. And speaking of those inflatable t-rex costumes -- they're really not realistic enough to pretend your partner is an actual dinosaur in bed. "Because you've tried that." I wouldn't lie to you. They should have some sort of texture that feels more reptilian. Like at least my girlfriend's mermaid tail is sequined so it feels like scales. "But how do you--" You don't. Or at least I haven't figured out how to yet.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Angela W, for inspiring to develop my own line of high-end dinosaur kinkwear.