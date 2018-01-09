Coffee Table With Hidden Storage Used To Conceal Handguns

January 9, 2018

hidden-gun-coffee-table.jpg

This is a video of woodworker Adam Lundell demonstrating his latest hidden-compartment coffee table (previously: his magic themed one). This one also requires a couple secret steps to unlock, and opens to reveal the two handguns and ammo he has stored inside. A smart way to keep your guns safe, albeit a little difficult to access in an emergency. That's why I had my arm removed and replaced with a plasma cannon -- that way I'm always ready for battle. "You wrapped your arm in aluminum foil and duct-taped a laser pointer to your wrist." PREPARE TO BE VAPORIZED.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to hairless, who, based on his stiff walk, I'm assuming has a ninja sword taped to his leg.

Previous Post
Next Post