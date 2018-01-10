Clever, Very Clever: A Ship In A Bottle LEGO Set

January 10, 2018

lego-ship-in-a-bottle-1.jpg

After being designed by LEGO fan Jake Sadovich of Idaho and successfully surviving the LEGO Ideas gauntlet, LEGO has announced the upcoming release of a 962-piece ship in a bottle build set. The set will be available February 1st and retail for $70. Now that is a clever LEGO set. Obviously, I plan on buying it and building it and displaying it on the fireplace mantle with the rest of my ships in bottles. "But there aren't any." I know, this is going to be the first. "What's up with those urns?" Those are my cats. "What happened to them?" What do you mean what happened to them, their urns, not magical lamps -- they ran out of lives. Now tell me something funny now that you've got me all depressed. "Do you know what the ship in a bottle sexual move is?" No, and I don't want to -- this is a family website. "Is it though?" I have no clue, until yesterday I thought it was a really shitty dating site.

Keep going for a couple more shots.

lego-ship-in-a-bottle-2.jpg

lego-ship-in-a-bottle-3.jpg

lego-ship-in-a-bottle-4-5.jpg

lego-ship-in-a-bottle-4.jpg

Thanks to Cam, who agrees the key to building a real ship in a bottle is patience and not rage-quitting halfway through and stabbing your roommate with the broken bottle.

