Clever Girl: Smart Dog Takes Herself Snow Sledding

This is a video of 3-year old Secret the Australian Shepard repeatedly dragging a plastic sled up a hill to take herself sledding in the snow. Apparently she did it around fifty times in one day. How about that! I wish my dog could entertain herself sometimes, but instead she's always right up in my face trying to lick my mouth because it smells like turkey jerky. "Those were dog treats." She did seem pissed.

Keep going for the video.

