City Of Los Angeles Posts Microsoft Paint Job Ad For New Graphics Designer

January 19, 2018

los-angeles-ms-paint-graphics-designer.jpg

This is the Microsoft Paint ad that the City Of Los Angeles posted to Twitter with the hopes of hiring a new graphics designer. The pay seems good and you can read the entire job posting HERE if you're interested, although I don't why you'd bother because they clearly already employ the best designer for the job.

Thanks to K Diddie, who agrees all resumes should be in MS Paint format as well. Let them know you mean business.

