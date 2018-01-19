City Of Los Angeles Posts Microsoft Paint Job Ad For New Graphics Designer
This is the Microsoft Paint ad that the City Of Los Angeles posted to Twitter with the hopes of hiring a new graphics designer. The pay seems good and you can read the entire job posting HERE if you're interested, although I don't why you'd bother because they clearly already employ the best designer for the job.
Thanks to K Diddie, who agrees all resumes should be in MS Paint format as well. Let them know you mean business.
