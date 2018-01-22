Cat Overwhelmed By Hot Wheels Car Speeding Around Track At Full Speed

This is a short vertical video of a pretty kitty struggling to keep up with a Hot Wheels car that's zipping around one of those tracks that continuously keeps the cars at full speed. Certainly an interesting way to keep your cat entertained, although I feel with enough time it will be able to successfully remove the vehicle from the track. Want some real quality entertainment? Tape four keychain laser pointers to the blades of your ceiling fan like I just did and turn it on low. Now that -- that's a recipe for hours of amusement. "But you don't have a cat." Who said anything about cats?

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Wendy H, who agrees if you really want to blow a cat's mind tell them they're not a person.